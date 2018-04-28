APC reacts to report that governors were contributing N6bn for congresses, convention — Nigeria Today

APC reacts to report that governors were contributing N6bn for congresses, convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports that its governors were contributing the sum of N6billion for the party’s forthcoming national congresses and convention. A statement on Saturday by Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, said the story was misleading and had misrepresented the party. Making clarifications, the spokesman noted that at the […]
APC reacts to report that governors were contributing N6bn for congresses, convention
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!