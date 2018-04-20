APC reveals kind of politics Wike believes in — Nigeria Today

APC reveals kind of politics Wike believes in

The opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike believes in the extreme form of politics which is rooted in pure lies, dishonesty and is totally lacking in morality. The party spoke in response to Wike’s recent claim that the APC-led federal government deliberately plans to eliminate a greater […]

APC reveals kind of politics Wike believes in

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

