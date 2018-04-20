APC reveals kind of politics Wike believes in — Nigeria Today

APC reveals kind of politics Wike believes in
The opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike believes in the extreme form of politics which is rooted in pure lies, dishonesty and is totally lacking in morality. The party spoke in response to Wike’s recent claim that the APC-led federal government deliberately plans to eliminate a greater […]
