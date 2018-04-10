APC: Shehu Sani speaks on Buhari, Tinubu, wants Oyegun probed — Nigeria Today

APC: Shehu Sani speaks on Buhari, Tinubu, wants Oyegun probed
Senator Shehu Sani has commended President Muhmmadu Buhari, former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu and others who kicked against tenure extension for party executives. The lawmaker, who represents Kaduna central district in National Assembly, also called for thorough investigation into allegations that the party’s funds were misappropriated by the outgoing administration of the national chairman of […]
