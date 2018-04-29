 APC speaks on levy of N6bn on governors — Nigeria Today
APC speaks on levy of N6bn on governors

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC)  has denied that governors elected on its platform are to contribute N6 billion for its forthcoming congress and national convention. Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said the story was misleading. “The APC denies the story and wishes to state that the story is misleading and has misrepresented our party.

