APC speaks on what to expect at forthcoming convention — Nigeria Today

APC speaks on what to expect at forthcoming convention

The forthcoming convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC will be rancor free and peaceful, as the different camps in the party were already united, so says the chairman of the convention committee and Governor of Jigawa state Abubakar Badaru.

Badaru while fielding questions from journalists at the state house on Monday afternoon also said it was untrue, rumours making the rounds that Senate President Bukola Saraki was planning to dump the party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP.

“We expect a peaceful and rancour free and good convention. All members are one. They are all united and I am sure the convention will bring everybody together. And in democracy, if you are open and straight forward, things get done well, I don’t think there should be any problem.

“Political unrest? No, it is not true. It is normal political chanting. Chanting between groups that are contesting the same position and People passing by.

“Some some groups will shunt for their own and others will shunt for another person and that was what happened. That was a great rally. It is normal in every gathering, you have different supporters supporting different people contesting the same position.

“It is not true that Tambuwal and Saraki are negotiating with the PDP, we have not heard of that. Some few weeks back there was rumour about the governor of Benue (Governor Samuel Ortom) and he made it clear at our last NEC that he is not moving anywhere,” he said.

