APC tenure elongation: Lalong committee okays reversal of decision — Nigeria Today

APC tenure elongation: Lalong committee okays reversal of decision

The technical committee set up by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, headed by Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, has enjoined the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to reverse the controversial tenure elongation for the Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) and executive officers of the party across the country.

The NEC of the party, to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, is billed to deliberate on the report on Monday.

Lalong, who submitted the report of the 10- member committee, yesterday, recommended that the national convention be held at the expiration of the tenure of the party officials.

The report further recommended that ward and states congresses be held in line with the party constitution.

Lalong, while submitting the report to Odigie-Oyegun, stated that the committee worked meticulously before arriving at the recommendations, adding: “The task appeared not easy when it was given to us, but with God on our side and the very wide consultations we made, this report has solved most of the problems that we were thinking was within the APC. That is to tell you that there is democracy in the APC.

“We looked at the meeting of February 27, this year; we looked at also the passion and the commitment of Mr. President towards keeping the party one and also cohesive and so at the end of the day, we made far-reaching recommendations.

“We noticed that there were different interests, which is quite usual. In a party like this, that is progressive, those interests were genuine, but at the end of the day, we were able to marry those interests, so that the party can move forward. So, in this report, you will see a lot of it.

“The report will also contain recommendations of certain issues that we think the party should do immediately. One of them you have already started. That if these recommendations are going to be useful within the shortest time, the party must summon a NEC meeting.

“Already, we have received notices of NEC meeting for Monday, which is also in line with our recommendations, and we want to assure you that at the end of the day, APC is coming back to life.”

Odigie-Oyegun expressed appreciation to the committee, adding that the controversy surrounding the issue would be finally laid to rest.

