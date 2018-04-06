 APC Tenure Elongation: Lalong submits report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Tenure Elongation: Lalong submits report

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The technical committee on All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) tenure elongation submitted its report on Friday. Giving the document to the party´s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in Abuja, the committee’s Chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, urged the party leadership to painstakingly study the recommendations.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.