 APC to hold convention before May 16 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC to hold convention before May 16

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress has written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission on its plans to hold congresses and convention across the country. Investigations by one of our correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday showed that the letter was written to the commission on Monday. A member of the National […]

The post APC to hold convention before May 16 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.