APC to Hold State Congresses May 10 — Nigeria Today

APC to Hold State Congresses May 10

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja released the schedule of activities for its congresses and the national convention.

The schedule, which was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, showed that ward and local government congresses to elect ward and local government officers would hold on May 2 and 5, respectively.

The state’s congresses and national convention for the election of states officers, across the 36 states chapters and the national officers would be conducted on May 10 and 14, respectively.

The convention holds in Abuja.

