APC twitter account still hacked — Nigeria Today

APC twitter account still hacked

The controversial APCNigeria twitter account managed by one Philip Obin has been hacked.

The hack was confirmed via a tweet by Philip Obin, manager of the controversial account.

Account hacked. Efforts to recover it ongoing. Any inconvenience is regretted. — Philip Obin (@PhilipObin) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, the national publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi said the account does not belong to the APC.

“For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation. — Bolaji Abdullahi (@BolajiAbdullahi) April 14, 2018

The account which the hacker claimed was sold to him at $2000 is still hacked almost 24 hours later.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

