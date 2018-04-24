APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates

Okey Sampson, Aba

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State against imposition of candidates during the party’s ward congress slated for May.

Kalu, who spoke in Umuahia, during a meeting of APC stakeholders, condemned the recent leadership squabble which tends to factionalise the party in the state, and added that if nothing was urgently done to arrest the situation, it could negatively affect the progress the party has made in Abia.

“It is unfortunate that, of recent, we have had leadership squabble in the party in Abia, which tends to factionalise it. We should do something immediately; to arrest the situation before it negatively affects the party.”

Kalu called on all warring factions of the party in the state to sheathe their swords and form alliances in order to ensure that the party succeeds in the state, and stressed that he and other stakeholders of the party, in Abia, will not fold their arms and watch some members destroy the party in the state.

“All the warring factions of the party in the state should sheathe their swords and form alliance in order to ensure that the party succeeds in the state and win the next election.

“To this end, all the stakeholders of the party in the state should not fold their arms and watch some members destroy the party in Abia state,” Kalu counselled.

The post APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

