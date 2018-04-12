Apparently This Is Brad Pitt’s New Babe — Nigeria Today

Apparently This Is Brad Pitt’s New Babe

For those of you who dropped serious cash so you could get inspired by some of the world’s leading designers and thinkers at this year’s Design Indaba, you might be more than familiar with Brad Pitt’s latest lover.

According to a series of sources, the actor has been “quietly dating” Neri Oxman, an MIT professor, since last spring, reports Daily Mail:

“Brad’s absolutely smitten by her. Their chemistry is off the charts.”

Oxman is an American–Israeli architect, designer, and professor at the MIT Media Lab, where she leads the Mediated Matter research group. She is known for art and architecture that combine design, biology, computing, and materials engineering.

And here she is:

An example of her artwork, The Silk Pavilion:

The two struck up a friendship through a MIT architecture project, when Pitt was referred to Oxman to collaborate on an architectural project he was working on.

But while their romance has yet to been confirmed, Pitt did travel with Oxman to Cape Town for her talk at this year’s Design Indaba conference. Oh, and apparently it was a 3D-printed chaise lounges that caught his eye:

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Brad and Angelina Jolie are close to finalising their divorce and are finally back on amicable terms following their bitter split, reports IOL:

A source said recently: “The terms of the divorce are now agreed. They are being finalised by both legal teams, but will be filed within weeks. It’s a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms. “Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel. There were rumours the divorce was being called off, but that’s not the case.”

Great.

[source:dailymail]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

