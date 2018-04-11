Appeal Court affirms Fayose’s faction as authentic PDP in Ekiti — Nigeria Today

Appeal Court affirms Fayose’s faction as authentic PDP in Ekiti

The Appeal court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Wednesday affirmed the election of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s loyalist, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase-led executive as the authentic leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State. The court quashed the earlier judgement given by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti, which […]

Appeal Court affirms Fayose’s faction as authentic PDP in Ekiti

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

