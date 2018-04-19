Appeal Court Freezes Governor Fayose’s Account — Nigeria Today

Appeal Court Freezes Governor Fayose’s Account

A Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on Thursday directed the freezing of the account of the State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgment of Justice Taiwo. O Taiwo of Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti division.

The panel held that the EFCC in its brief of appeal had convinced it that the accounts were used to keep funds suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It would recalled that on December 13, 2016, Justice Taiwo had ordered the EFCC to immediately unfreeze the accounts of the governor, saying the action of the EFCC was against due process and that the anti-graft agency did not follow the laid down regulations in freezing the governor’s accounts.

The EFCC had appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court and sought an injunction, restraining the governor from operating the accounts pending the determination of the appeal but the appeal was dismissed by the Appeal Court, in a unanimous ruling delivered by Justice Fatima Omoro Akinbami, on the ground that EFCC did not attach notice of appeal and the ruling of Federal High Court Ado Ekiti.

The court also said that the alleged damning intelligent report by the EFCC, which it claimed to have received concerning money purportedly paid into Governor Fayose’s account by Senator Musiliu Obanikoro was not provided nor attached for the court to see.

