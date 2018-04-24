Appeal Court upturns 2013 life sentence passed on 35yr-old — Nigeria Today

Appeal Court upturns 2013 life sentence passed on 35yr-old
Court of Appeal in Abuja
yesterday overturned the life
sentence passed by an FCT High
Court on 35-year-old David
Odey in 2013.
Odey was arraigned with
eleven others on July 11, 2007, on
a ten count charge of conspiracy,
belonging to a gang of armed
robbers.
They were alleged to have on
April 26, 2006 and May 19, 2006
in Wuse Zone 6 and Wuse Zone
7, Abuja, robbed Eze Duru, a
traditional ruler and one Chief
Mike Mbanefo of the sum of
N222, 000 and $700 respectively.
Those arraigned by the
Attorney-General of the
Federation include: Omika
Abdullahi, Friday Aneh, Obinna
Nwankwo, Uche Sunday and
Owolabi Onipede.
Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-
Wilson of the Court of Appeal,
upturned the judgment of the
lower court by upholding the
argument of the defence counsel,
Mr. Anthony Agbonlahor, of
January 21, in the Appeal No:
CA/A/218C/2014.
Justice Wilson said that the
lower trial judge erred in his
judgment when he convicted
Odey and discharging four
others out of the eleven accused
persons, based on the same
evidence.
The judge said that the
prosecution did not do a proper
investigation on claims of the
victims to have warranted the
victims to have come to court and
claim to recognise the convict
when they did not say so in their
earlier statements to the police.
The case was contrary to
Sections 97(1). 306, 298(1) and
318 of the Penal Code.
According to Agbonlahor,
Odey had been in detention since
2007.
“While in prison, he wrote
the West African Examination
Council exams and is currently
studying law in the National
Open University,” Agbonlahor
said.
