Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant — Nigeria Today

Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant
Apple is hoping to play some serious catch up when it comes to Siri. It would appear that the iEmpire is looking to hire tons and tons of bright minds to work on Siri, with a total of 161 positions listed as of the end of March.
The post Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!