Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant — Nigeria Today

Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant

Apple is hoping to play some serious catch up when it comes to Siri. It would appear that the iEmpire is looking to hire tons and tons of bright minds to work on Siri, with a total of 161 positions listed as of the end of March.

The post Apple is on a Siri-related hiring spree to compete with Alexa and Assistant appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

