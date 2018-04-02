Apple is reportedly planning to abandon Intel hardware by 2020 — Nigeria Today

Apple is reportedly planning to abandon Intel hardware by 2020
Apple’s Mac lineup is reportedly gearing up for a major hardware shift that could end up leaving some users out in the cold. The company plans to abandon Intel chips as early as 2020, bringing its own processors to Mac hardware.
Comments
