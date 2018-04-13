Apple Music reaches milestone of 40 million paid subscribers — Nigeria Today

Apple Music reaches milestone of 40 million paid subscribers
Apple Music has officially surpassed the 40 million subscriber mark. It’s an impressive milestone for the music streaming service, which has also just found itself a new leader in Oliver Schusser.
