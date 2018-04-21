Apple offers to replace swollen batteries in certain MacBook Pros — Nigeria Today

Apple offers to replace swollen batteries in certain MacBook Pros

If your MacBook Pro was one of the unlucky ones that has a battery swelling problem, then Apple has some good news. The company has promised to replace the defective components for free.

