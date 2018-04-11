Apple slapped with $502.6 million in damages in ongoing battle with VirnetX — Nigeria Today

Apple slapped with $502.6 million in damages in ongoing battle with VirnetX

Apple is ordered to pay $502.6 million to a company called VirnetX for infringing on four patents related to online communications. VirnetX is largely considered to be a patent troll.

The post Apple slapped with $502.6 million in damages in ongoing battle with VirnetX appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

