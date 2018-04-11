Apple slapped with $502.6 million in damages in ongoing battle with VirnetX — Nigeria Today

Apple slapped with $502.6 million in damages in ongoing battle with VirnetX
Apple is ordered to pay $502.6 million to a company called VirnetX for infringing on four patents related to online communications. VirnetX is largely considered to be a patent troll.
Comments
