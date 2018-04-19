 Apple’s first-generation MacBook is Amazon’s Deal of the Day — Nigeria Today
Apple’s first-generation MacBook is Amazon’s Deal of the Day

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Amazon wants to welcome you to the dongle life with its MacBook deal of the day! If you’re getting this first-generation refurbished MacBook, you may want to pick up some accessories to connect to that lonesome USB Type-C port.

The post Apple’s first-generation MacBook is Amazon’s Deal of the Day appeared first on Digital Trends.

