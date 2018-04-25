Apple’s iOS 11.3 is now available for download on the iPhone and iPad — Nigeria Today

Apple’s iOS 11.3 is now available for download on the iPhone and iPad
Apple officially released its latest iOS update, version 11.3. The update brings a number of exciting and essential updates for iPhone and iPad users, including new features to address battery life and throttling issues.
