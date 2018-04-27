Apple’s rumored wireless mixed reality glasses could launch in 2020 — Nigeria Today

Apple’s rumored wireless mixed reality glasses could launch in 2020

Apple is working on its own mixed reality headset. With an 8K display for each eye, the glasses, which combines augmented and virtual reality technologies, may arrive in 2020 with custom Apple components to deliver a wireless experience.

The post Apple’s rumored wireless mixed reality glasses could launch in 2020 appeared first on Digital Trends.

