Application for Nigerian passport records 80% negative growth — Nigeria Today

Application for Nigerian passport records 80% negative growth

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics NBS has revealed that applications for Nigerian passport recorded an alarming 80.43% negative growth in 2017, fueling speculations of a receding economy.

The figures which was contained in the NBS Immigration Statistics for the year 2017 showed that 3,684,288 passport applications were received in 2016, compared to a meagre 720,958 passport applications received in 2017.

“This represents about 80.43% negative growth. 127,882 of the 2017 figure are minor, 544,473 are adults and the remaining 48,603 are senior citizen,’ the NBS said.

The number of visa issuance at the foreign missions also stood at 115,150 according to the report, representing 11.95% negative growth.

The number of lost and stolen passports re-issued in 2017 was put at 13,450,” it added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

