APPLY NOW: NLNG Nigeria Call For Entries For ($100,000) Prize For Science 2018 — Nigeria Today

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, NLNG hereby invites entries for The Nigeria Prize for Science, in line with its vision of helping to build a better Nigeria. This annual prize for science is endowed by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) to recognise outstanding scientific achievements by Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike for advancing scientific solutions to prescribed problems afflicting Nigeria, as captured by the theme of the year.

The winner(s) would receive an award of one hundred thousand US dollars ($100,000.00).

THEME

The theme for the 2018 competition is: innovation in Electric Power Solutions. Entries are therefore invited from, researchers for work that contribute to the electric power solution especially from a Nigerian perspective.

ELIGIBILITY





The award is open to all Nigeria and non Nigerians involved in the application of science to proffer innovations solution to the electric power challenges confronting Nigeria.

The work should be of outstanding merit and should have advanced the frontiers of knowledge and /or provided an innovative solution in the area of electric power.

The material for consideration must be original and indicate the specific area of merit; and all submissions must relate to that particular area.

The material in support of the entry must be submitted within the time open for entry submission.

Entries, including the supporting documents, must be submitted in six (6) copies.





SUBMISSION PROCEDURE

As the intension is to recognise the most relevant and effective solution to specific Nigeria problems, works of collaboration by two or more persons are also welcome.

Only one entry per contestant(s) is permitted per competition year.

No entry previously submitted for this competition may be considered at a later date.

Entries not submitted by the stated deadline and according to stated condition shall not be considered.

Members of the Advisory Board or panel of judges or their relatives are not allowed to enter their works for the science prize during their year of services as well as the following year.

NLNG staff or their family members are ineligible to enter for the prize.

The prize will be awarded for no other reason than excellence.





PANEL OF JUDGES

A panel of judges shall be appointed for the Nigeria Prize for science by the Advisory Board.

The appointment of judges shall, as far as possible, reflect and represent a multi-disciplinary approach relevant to the theme, persons appointed as judges are those who have wide experience, peer recognition, good public image and command respect nationally and internationally.

The decision of the process shall be final.





ADVISORY BOARD

Professor Alfrend A.Susu, FAS, NNOM – Chairman

Professor Barth Nnaji, FAS, CON, NNOM – member

Dr.(Mrs) Nike Akande, CON – member

Professor Michael Adikwu, FAS – member

Professor Elijah D. Mshelia, FAS – member

CLOSE OF ENTRY

All entries must be received by May 25, 2018. Late entries will not be entertained.

ANNOUNCEMENT AND PUBLIC PRESENTATION OF WINNER

Winners will be announced in October and presented to the public at a later date.

Entries shall be sent to:

The Nigeria prize for science

External Relations Division

Nigeria LNG Limited

Intel’s Aba Road Estate

Km 16P Port Harcourt –Aba Expressway

PMB 5660.Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Or

The Nigeria Prize for Science

External Relations Division

Nigeria LNG Limited

4th floor, Heron House

10 Dean Farrar Street

London, SW1H ODX.





For further information, visit Nigeria LNG Limited’s website