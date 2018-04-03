Apprentice hacks brother, wife to death over N1.2m startup money — Nigeria Today

Apprentice hacks brother, wife to death over N1.2m startup money

By Evelyn Usman & Daud Olatunji

LAGOS—Tragedy struck weekend in Ijako area of Sango Otta, Ogun State, after a businessman, Mr. Azubuike Okoro, 34, and his wife, Jacinta, 18, were allegedly hacked to death by his brother.

The assailant, Okoro Okwudili, aged 20, was subsequently arrested by policemen attached to Sango Division while his accomplice, one Kenneth, escaped.

Vanguard gathered that the businessman was eating with his wife on Saturday when Okwudli and Kenneth, who were armed with cutlasses stormed their apartment. They descended on the couple, inflicting cuts on their bodies with the cutlass until they passed out.

However, on their way out of the apartment, neighbours who were alerted with the couple’s shout for help apprehended Okwudili, while Kenneth took to his heels.

Confessions

During interrogation, the suspect stated that the idea to kill his brother was sold to him by his fleeing accomplice.

On why he took such action, he said: “My brother refused to pay me after serving him for three years. At the end of my apprenticeship, he was supposed to pay me N1.2 million to set up my own business, but he has not done so for close to a year.

“When I realised it was obvious he did not want to pay me, I reported the matter to my friend, Kenneth, who lives in Sappin, Abeokuta. He (Kenneth) suggested that we should kill him. So on Saturday, we bought two cutlasses. We sharpened them for over one hour.

“We then went to my brother’s house. Immediately we entered, we saw him eating with his wife. While Kenneth faced his wife, I faced my brother. We cut them with the cutlass until they could not shout.”

Police

Ogun State Police Command imagemaker, Assistant Superintendent Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the corpses have been deposited at the Otta General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, Amed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for discreet investigation.

His words: “The CP equally directed that the fleeing accomplice be hunted for and brought to book within the shortest possible time.

“He also appealed to residents of the state not to take any threat to their lives lightly, but to report such to the Police no matter who is involved.”

The post Apprentice hacks brother, wife to death over N1.2m startup money appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

