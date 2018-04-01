 Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born - Church Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born – Church Times

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Church Times

Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born
Church Times
THE Archbishop of Canterbury has revealed that someone prayed for him from before he was born in the hope that he would become a disciple of Christ. Archbishop Welby tells the story of how he became a Christian in a short film released to mark Easter

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.