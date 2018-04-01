Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born - Church Times — Nigeria Today

Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born – Church Times
Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born
THE Archbishop of Canterbury has revealed that someone prayed for him from before he was born in the hope that he would become a disciple of Christ. Archbishop Welby tells the story of how he became a Christian in a short film released to mark Easter …
