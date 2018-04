Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born - Church Times — Nigeria Today

Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born – Church Times



Church Times Archbishop Welby: Someone prayed for me from before I was born

Church Times

THE Archbishop of Canterbury has revealed that someone prayed for him from before he was born in the hope that he would become a disciple of Christ. Archbishop Welby tells the story of how he became a Christian in a short film released to mark Easter …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest