Ex-wife of millionaire travel boss loses divorce deal giving her £175k a year so couple get 'clean break' - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Ex-wife of millionaire travel boss loses divorce deal giving her £175k a year so couple get 'clean break'
Mirror.co.uk
Ex-wife of millionaire travel boss loses divorce deal giving her £175k a year so couple get 'clean break'
An ex-wife who was handed £9.76 million when she divorced her super-rich travel boss husband has had her maintenance stopped by top judges. When they split in 2012, multimillionaire accountant, William Waggott, was ordered to give his ex-wife Kim …
