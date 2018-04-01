Area men embrace Catholic faith this Easter in Worcester - Worcester Telegram — Nigeria Today

Area men embrace Catholic faith this Easter in Worcester – Worcester Telegram
Worcester Telegram
Area men embrace Catholic faith this Easter in Worcester
Worcester Telegram
Mark Latino was being baptized Saturday as a Catholic at Our Lady of Loreto in Worcester. [T&G Staff/Allan Jung]. Hide caption. Ricardo “Ricky” Reyes was baptized Saturday as a Catholic at St. Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish in …
'It opened my life to God'
One special Easter
New members of the Church reflect on the past year
