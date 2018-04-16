Aregbesola advocates tree planting to address climate change challenges - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Aregbesola advocates tree planting to address climate change challenges – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aregbesola advocates tree planting to address climate change challenges
Vanguard
By Gbenga Olarinoye. OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called for overhauling of forest management to save Nigeria and Africa from imminent climate change. Aregbesola. He said the continued existence of the black race on the African …
Aregbesola, others advocate tree planting
Offa Robbery Challenges Us To Tighten Internal Security – Aregbesola
2018: Aregbesola's achievements will make it difficult for us to defeat APC – PDP chief Babatope
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!