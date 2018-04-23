Aregbesola Dedicates NUJ Award To Traders For Embracing 'Osuwon Omoluabi' - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Aregbesola Dedicates NUJ Award To Traders For Embracing ‘Osuwon Omoluabi’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
Independent Newspapers Limited
Aregbesola Dedicates NUJ Award To Traders For Embracing 'Osuwon Omoluabi'
Independent Newspapers Limited
Osogbo – Governor Rauf Aregbesola Osun State has dedicated the State NUJ Golden Merit Award in Unprecedented Infrastructural Development he bagged to market men and women in the state for embracing the new measuring and weighing scales he introduced …
