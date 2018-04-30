Arik Air spreads its wings to Bauchi - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Arik Air spreads its wings to Bauchi – The Eagle Online



The Eagle Online Arik Air spreads its wings to Bauchi

The Eagle Online

Ilegbodu said the airline would be operating three weekly flights from Abuja to Bauchi, with connections to and from Lagos on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. By The Eagle Online On Apr 30, 2018. 13 13. Nigerian carrier, Arik Air, on Monday announced that …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

