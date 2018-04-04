Arjen Robben reveals why he never joined Manchester United - despite enjoying dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Arjen Robben reveals why he never joined Manchester United – despite enjoying dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Arjen Robben reveals why he never joined Manchester United – despite enjoying dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson
Mirror.co.uk
Robben came close to leaving PSV Eindhoven for Old Trafford in 2004 and was invited to Manchester by legendary boss Ferguson. He was given a tour of United's Carrington training base but an offer never materialised following the visit. Robben, who was …
Robben: I had dinner with Alex Ferguson and would have signed for Man United there and then
Chelsea news: Arjen Robben reveals why he snubbed Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson: What I really think about 21-year-old Man United star
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!