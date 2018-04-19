 Armed groups in South Sudan release more child soldiers released - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Armed groups in South Sudan release more child soldiers released – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World


No fewer than 200 children have been released by armed groups in South Sudan, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said. This was the second release of children in a series, supported by UNICEF, that will see almost 1,000 children released from the
