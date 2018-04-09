Armed men ambush, kill Rivers DPO in Abia — Nigeria Today

Armed men ambush, kill Rivers DPO in Abia

The Rivers State Police Command has been thrown into mourning followinf the killing of the DPO of Rumuorlumeni Police Division, Kingsley Chukueggu. It was gathered that Chukuruegu, who was a Superintendent of Police, was ambushed and abducted by armed men along Owaza around Obehie in Abia State. It is yet to be confirmed if the […]

Armed men ambush, kill Rivers DPO in Abia

