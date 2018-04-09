 Armed men ambush, kill Rivers DPO in Abia — Nigeria Today
Armed men ambush, kill Rivers DPO in Abia

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Rivers State Police Command has been thrown into mourning followinf the killing of the DPO of Rumuorlumeni Police Division, Kingsley Chukueggu. It was gathered that Chukuruegu, who was a Superintendent of Police, was ambushed and abducted by armed men along Owaza around Obehie in Abia State. It is yet to be confirmed if the […]

