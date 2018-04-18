Armed men storm National Assembly, steal mace — Nigeria Today

Armed men storm National Assembly, steal mace
The entire National Assembly was enveloped by commotion, fear and tension on Wednesday morning as some armed men stormed the Senate chamber along with suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, overpowered security men and forcefully took away the mace.
Details soon.
