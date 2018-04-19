Armed Robbers Storm First Bank In Ekiti, Police Officer Killed (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today

Armed Robbers Storm First Bank In Ekiti, Police Officer Killed (Graphic Photos)
There was pandemonium earlier today after armed robbers attacked First bank in Ifake Ekiti, Ekiti state. The hoodlums were said to have killed a mobile police officer who was stationed at the bank as they carted away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The incident has attracted a large number of residents who gathered in their numbers after the robbery as security operatives arrived the scene few hours later.
The corpse of the slain policeman is yet to be evacuated as at the time of filing this report.
The post Armed Robbers Storm First Bank In Ekiti, Police Officer Killed (Graphic Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!