 Arms procurement: Buhari hasn't approved release of $1bn from ECA – Presidency - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Arms procurement: Buhari hasn’t approved release of $1bn from ECA – Presidency – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Arms procurement: Buhari hasn't approved release of $1bn from ECA – Presidency
Vanguard
ABUJA – THE Presidency Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, for the procurement of equipment to fight Boko Haram as was widely reported. Buhari The Senior Special
Buhari has not approved $1bn equipment for military – PresidencyThe Punch
Buhari did NOT approve $1bn for military equiment, says aideTheCable
Buhari denies approving $1bn for arms purchaseDaily Trust
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) –The Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.