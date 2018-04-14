Army arrests masterminds of Taraba killings - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Army arrests masterminds of Taraba killings – Vanguard
|
Army arrests masterminds of Taraba killings
By Joseph Erunke. ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army said it has arrested the masterminds of killings in Taraba State. The army said its troops on the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, last Friday, arrested two persons, Mr Danasebe Gasama and Mr Danjuma a.k.a …
