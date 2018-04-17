Army confirms killing of 4 militia herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

Army confirms killing of 4 militia herdsmen in Benue

The Nigerian Army Tuesday morning, confirmed DAILY POST report of the killing of four herdsmen during a gun duel with its forces. The herdsmen, according to the army, were accosted at Teguma Village, in Guma Local Government Area of the state. The Army Director of Public Relations,Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, in a statement, said while […]

