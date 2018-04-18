Army declares 5 wanted over Taraba killings — Nigeria Today

Army declares 5 wanted over Taraba killings
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area of the state in particular and state in general. They are Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. The army spokesman, Brig.
