 Army denies beating man to death in Taraba — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, denied reports alleging that soldiers deployed on Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA beat up a 27-year-old man, Yusuf Haruna to death at Mbanga in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State. A statement from Army Spokesman, Brig. General Texas Chukwu said, the allegation is misleading and untrue. “The Nigerian Army wishes to […]

