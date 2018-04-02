Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba by 2 months — Nigeria Today

Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba by 2 months

The Army has extended the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba by two months to rid the state of militants and other criminal elements.

The army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu explained in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that the extension became necessary to further consolidate on the gains achieved so far in the state.

Chukwu also said it was being extended in the state due to calls by well-meaning Nigerians.

The army launched the exercise otherwise known as “Cat Race’’ in six states, Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, and Kogi in February to tackle herdsmen/farmers clashes and other forms of criminality.

It was earlier scheduled to be concluded in the six states by March 31.

Chukwu called on Taraba people to cooperate with the troops by giving useful and timely information to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

He said the exercise had recorded tremendous successes in other areas in spite of challenges. (NAN)

The post Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba by 2 months appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

