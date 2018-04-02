 Army Extends Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma’ In Taraba By 2 Months — Nigeria Today
Army Extends Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma’ In Taraba By 2 Months

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

The Army has extended the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba by two months to rid the state of militants and other criminal elements. The army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu explained in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that the extension became necessary to further consolidate on the gains achieved so far in the state. Chukwu […]

