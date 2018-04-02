Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma's attack - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma’s attack – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma's attack
The Nigerian Army on Monday announced that Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA has been extended in Taraba State. This came barely ten days after retired General TY Danjuma advised Nigerians to defend themselves before killer herdsmen wipe them out. Danjuma, who …
