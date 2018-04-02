 Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma's attack - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma’s attack – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

Army extends operation in Taraba days after TY Danjuma's attack
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigerian Army on Monday announced that Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA has been extended in Taraba State. This came barely ten days after retired General TY Danjuma advised Nigerians to defend themselves before killer herdsmen wipe them out. Danjuma, who
