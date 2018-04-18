Army kills several Al-Shabab militants in southern Somalia — Nigeria Today

Army kills several Al-Shabab militants in southern Somalia

Officials said on Wednesday that several al-Shabab militants were killed and others injured after heavy fighting between the Somali National Army (SNA), backed by African Union forces, and the militants in Qoqani location in Lower Jubba region southern Somalia.

Hassan Mohamed, an army official in the area told reporters that the militants’ claims to have captured the area and killed soldiers’ are baseless, saying they are in full control of the area at moment.

“Al-Shabab fighters attacked our bases in Qoqani location in this region on Tuesday, then we resisted and fought with the terrorists, killing several of their fighters and injured others during the battle that lasted more than an hour.

“There are no casualties on either SNA or AMISOM,” Mohamed said.

Al-Shabab militants claimed victory in the latest fighting in Qoqani location near Afmadow town in Lower Jubba region, saying they captured the SNA bases in the area and killed some soldiers.

The militants carry out attacks against SNA and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) under AU mission in Somalia despite frequent airstrikes in the region by U. S. military.

