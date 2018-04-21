Army launches Operation Last Hold in Borno North — Nigeria Today

Army launches Operation Last Hold in Borno North
The Nigerian Army is to launch “Operation Last Hold” in Borno North and Lake Chad Region to restore socio-economic acitivies in the areas, as well as to fast track return Of Internally Displaced Persons to their communities. The Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!