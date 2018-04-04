Army needs more medical personnel – Corp Commander — Nigeria Today

Army needs more medical personnel – Corp Commander

Lagos – The Corp Commander, 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Maj.-Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the army needed more medical personnel for efective operational efficiency.

Speaking at the inauguration of newly renovated Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Okeke said the army needed to recruit more medical personnel in view of widespread deployment of doctors across formations and units, especially in the North East.

“I wish to humbly appeal to the Chief of Army Staff , Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to continue the gesture of recuitement and commissioning of medical personnel to fill the gaps.

“I also commend the efforts being made to persuade the Ministry of Defence to absorb some temporary civilian staff employed by the hospitals to ease the salary burden,” he said.

He said that the upgrade and renovation of the hospital would no doubt increase its capacity in the discharge of its role as a tertiary health institution.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Rasheed Yusuf, who represented the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said that the army have increased the number of corps medical personnel for sponsorship in several institutions from six to 10 per annum.

“I have also released funds for the improvement of facilities in the Nigerian Army College of Nursing to enable it meet accreditation requirements and be able to admit civilian students.

“This will assist in providing the right calibre of staff to man these renovated facilities for the deployment of medical personnel in formations and units of the army,” he said.

The COAS enjoined the staff to maintain and use the facility optimally.

The COAS also inaugurated the remodelled students’ hostel at Nigerian Army College of Logistics, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The COAS, during the inauguration, said that the army had employed retired personnel to train officers to enhance their professional training and operational efficiency.

“The army places high premium on training of personnel as veritable tool for inculcating knowledge, skills and attitude to attain a battle winning force capable of meeting contemporary security challenges,” he said.

Present at the inauguration were the 81 Division General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh and other senior military officers, both serving and retired. (NAN)

The post Army needs more medical personnel – Corp Commander appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

