 Army neutralises four militia in Benue — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Army neutralises four militia in Benue

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Army says its troops have neutralised four of the 20 militia they encountered at Teguma village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue on Monday during patrol, while others fled.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

A statement by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, issued on Tuesday said items recovered from the militia were four AK 47 rifles; five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

Chukwu restated that the Nigerian army was determined to rid the country of criminal elements.

NAN

The post Army neutralises four militia in Benue appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.