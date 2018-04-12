Army presents 3 documents to guide troops’ operations — Nigeria Today

Army presents 3 documents to guide troops’ operations

Nigerian Army on Thursday presented three documents to guide troops on operations and exercises.

The documents, signed and presented by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai in Abuja contained one with policy directives on comprehensive programme to improve compliance in domestic and international laws guiding the conduct of operations.

The other two were directives on standing rules of engagement and standing rules for use of force, as well as policy directive on arrest, detention and interrogation.

Buratai said that the documents were not new but only being formalised to guide operations.

He pointed out that the documents were not meant to “tie our hands in our operations.

“I want you to take note of these two issues as stated above: they are very, very important.

“As military personnel, you should not forget your role which is to defend your country from aggression, protect its territorial integrity and of course, aid civil authority when called upon to do so, and fulfill international obligations.”

He said the documents would properly guide the army in operations and bring to troops consciousness that what they do were known nationally and internationally.

He added that “our responsibilities as you all know are both subject to civil and military laws and these civil laws include international humanitarian laws on armed conflict.

“These laws do not preclude you from being decisive in the course of your operation from saving lives and property.”

The army chief urged officers and soldiers to study the documents religiously to be able to implement them appropriately.

Retired Grp. Capt. Sadik Shehu, the Chairman of the committee which drafted the documents, said the Nigerian army was on track as armies globally produced policy documents to guide troops operations.

